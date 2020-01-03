National chain closes its longtime Gateway University District restaurant

The Panera Bread at Gateway University District just south of campus closed Dec. 30. Neither Covelli Enterprises, the local Panera franchisee, nor landlord Campus Partners have answered requests for comment on the closing.
Panera does have two other locations in the OSU area – 300 W. Lane Ave. and inside the Wexner Medical Center at 451 W. 10th Ave. It also has a store nearby at 880 W. 3rd Ave. in Grandview Yard.
The Panera at Gateway was one of that development’s original tenants, having opened in 2005.
