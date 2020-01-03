National chain closes its longtime Gateway University District restaurant

MIAMI BEACH, FL – NOVEMBER 08: A Panera Bread restaurant is seen on the day it is announced that the Panera Bread company is acquiring sandwich rival Au Bon Pain on November 8, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. The company did not disclose the terms of the acquisition of Au Bon Pain. (Photo by Joe […]

The Panera Bread at Gateway University District just south of campus closed Dec. 30. Neither Covelli Enterprises, the local Panera franchisee, nor landlord Campus Partners have answered requests for comment on the closing.

Panera does have two other locations in the OSU area – 300 W. Lane Ave. and inside the Wexner Medical Center at 451 W. 10th Ave. It also has a store nearby at 880 W. 3rd Ave. in Grandview Yard.

The Panera at Gateway was one of that development’s original tenants, having opened in 2005.

