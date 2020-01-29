1  of  2
National bar and restaurant chain closing sites across Ohio, but not in Columbus

by: Columbus Business First

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Bar Louie, an Addison, Texas-based chain that was founded in 1990, has closed all of its southwest Ohio locations, including two in the Dayton area, and is advising patrons to visit its Columbus locations.

The chain operates restaurants at Polaris and in the Arena District. The only other Bar Louie in Ohio is in Perrysburg near Toledo, which is still listed as open.

Bar Louie permanently closed its locations at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek and Austin Landing in Miamisburg, as well as two in the Cincinnati area.

The company lists 133 locations across the United States. 

For more, go to Columbus Business First.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

