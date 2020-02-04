Nancy’s Home Cooking closing High Street location, moving downtown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of Columbus’ favorite breakfast spots is closing its doors so it can move to a new location downtown.

According to a Facebook post on the restaurant’s website, Nancy’s Home Cooking will be closing its location on High Street in order to move to a new location located at 52 E. Lynn Street.

The current restaurant will be closing March 8, and an opening date for the new location is still in the works.

“I’m sorry my friends as my heart is broke and aching, but I’m excited for the new location because it’s bigger and seats twice as many people as high street. Even start doing milkshakes,” the Facebook post reads.

Nancy’s has been a Columbus breakfast staple since the late 1960s.