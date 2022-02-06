MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A state of emergency has been declared in Muskingum County due to severe snow and ice.

According to a notice issued by the county commissioners, the snow and ice are severely impacting roads across the county while ice jams and flood conditions have hit the Muskingum River.

The declaration is effective immediately.

Below is the full announcement from the county commissioners.

Based upon the severe snow and ice conditions impacting roads in Muskingum County, as well as, the ice jams and flood conditions affecting the Muskingum River, and in consultation with the County Sheriff, County Engineer, and County EMA Director, the Board of Muskingum County Commissioners hereby declares a Countywide State of Emergency. This declaration is effective immediately and all public service agencies in the County are requested to respond accordingly.