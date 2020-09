MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Deputies are searching for a runaway teenager.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are searching for Cameron L. Campbell, 15, who is suspected of running away.

Campbell is 5-foot 8-inches, weighs 135 pounds with blue eyes and black hair.

His last known address is 1894 South River Road, Zanesville OH 43701.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 740- 452 -3637 ext 6047.