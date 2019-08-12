Muskingum County sheriff’s deputy rescues fox from barbed wire

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Muskingum County sheriff’s deputy rescued a small fox after the animal got tangled in some barbed wire.

In a post to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Deputy Brodie Brewer can be seen trying to calm the animal while also wrestling with the barbed wire.

Thank you to Deputy Brewer for saving a poor little fox who was caught in a barbwire fence on our property line. His patience, calmness and compassion for the little guy was awesome! Deputy Brewer saved the fox and he was able to run away with only a little less fur! Again, thank u for a job well done!!Mary Posted by Muskingum County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 12, 2019

“Thank you to Deputy Brewer for saving a poor little fox who was caught in a barbwire fence on our property line,” the sheriff’s office posted. “His patience, calmness and compassion for the little guy was awesome!”

The post states the fox was able to run away with just a little less fur.