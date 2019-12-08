Music program offers healing therapy at The James

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 meteorologist Ben Gelber and his community music ensemble performed at The James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to promote healing.

The Heather Pick Music Program honors the memory of local television anchor and songwriter Heather Pick, who died of breast cancer in 2008.

Since 2015, musical artists have performed during the midday hours in the West Lobby of The James. The music was live-streamed to rooms so that patients and staff could listen to the holiday concert.

Shannon Miller, manager of the performing arts series at The James, said, “It’s really touching to see how powerful music can be.”

She stressed the soothing and healing aspects of music therapy for those undergoing chemotherapy.

“It’s really exciting that we can have this effect. It’s a lot of fun for everybody,” Miller said. “We have all different types of music. We have an art gallery that is very unique.