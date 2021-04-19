Music commission wants to advance local musicians careers with education

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Columbus Music Commission aims to help local musicians and performers learn from top music industry executives from around the country in an ongoing lecture series, “Music Business Mondays.”

“It’s our goal to provide music career advice and education to our local artists, as well as, expose these industry leaders to the local talent and the music scene here in Columbus,” said Bruce Garfield who is the Executive Director of the Columbus Music Commission.

The 2021 educational series kicks off with the Columbus Music Commission partnering with Urban One Columbus to host a panel of executives from Def Jam Recordings.

“You don’t have hip hop without the legacy Def Jam, they’re the cornerstone of hip hop,” said DJ Mr. King, Urban One/Power

107.5 Air Personality.

The virtual can be streamed live on the Columbus Music Commission’s website on April 19th from 7 pm-9 pm. It’s free, and anyone can register by visiting: https://musiccolumbus.com/