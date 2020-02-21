‘Music Business Mondays’ helping local musicians achieve their dream

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A little over a year ago they started out as a couple of teenagers with a shared love for music. Now, “Cousin Simple” is ready for the big leagues.

“We’re able to pursue our dream now and its looking attainable to us,” explained Joel Lorenz, the drummer of Cousin Simple.

With the help of the Columbus Music Commission and an initiative called “Music Business Mondays,” they’re just one band who will now be prepared for their music career.

“It’s a music business that’s the name of it. It’s not a music hobby,” stated Harsh Hoag, front man of Cousin Simple.

“We developed the idea of music Mondays to provide education for career advancement and also the mechanics of the business of music for our entire music community,” explained Bruce Garfield, the Executive Dir. Columbus Music Commission.

Bruce has spent his entire life in the music industry and he wants the aspiring musicians here to be educated.

“I don’t want to see us make the music and someone else make the money anymore,” explained Garfield. “Unfortunately, we have no music infrastructure and one of our goals is to propagate that.”

Once a month, local musicians can her from the experts about how to succeed in the business.

“We have speakers from major record companies in every discipline in the industry coming to visit,” stated Garfield.

So, for young talent like Cousin Simple, they see these opportunities as a chance for bands like them to find a way to stay right here in the Capitol City.

“I always felt the local scene in Columbus was underground but I think it’s one of the best,” expressed Lorenz.

They will be held once a month and will always be free and open to anyone.

For more information you can visit MusicColumbus.com to learn more about Music Business Mondays.