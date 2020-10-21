18-year-old man indicted for murder of OSU student

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A murder suspect has been indicted for killing Chase Meola, a 23-year-old OSU student.

Kinte Mitchell Jr., 18, of Columbus, was arrested and charged with murder in relation to the shooting. Mitchell was indicted in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Meola was a fifth-year marketing major from Mahwah, New Jersey.

The shooting happened in an alley on the 100 block of 14th Avenue at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Reports indicate the shooting was the result of an altercation after people were asked to leave a party in the area, according to the safety alert.

“Shortly after this victim walked up at a party to assist his friends who were being threatened, he was shot in the forehead,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said.

The Franklin County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Mitchell for two counts of murder, both with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications and one count of having a weapon while under disability.

Mitchell also currently has three felony cases pending in Franklin County Common Pleas Court from three other unrelated incidents that occurred earlier this year. Arraignment for Mitchell is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23.