Murder suspect arrested for shooting in January

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have arrested 24-year-old Daniel Ratliff for a murder that occurred on January 15.

On January 15, at 5:24 a.m., Columbus Patrol Officers were dispatched on an injury accident with a vehicle that crashed into a home. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that struck a utility pole, and inside the vehicle were two victims that were suffering from gunshot wounds. The female victim, Shaulette Drain, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition and recovered from her injuries.

The male victim, Christopher Santiago, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:34 .am.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the incident, and ShotSpotter identified multiple gunshots in relation to this incident.

On July 28, Drain was arrested for murder in connection with this homicide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools