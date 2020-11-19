Murder suspect arrested by Columbus SWAT in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect wanted for a murder that occurred on Nov. 13 was arrested by Columbus SWAT in New Albany on Thursday morning.

At approximately 10:35 a.m., Da’Juan Jones was apprehended by Columbus SWAT officers. Murder charges were filed for Jones on Nov. 13. On that day at 3:51 a.m., Columbus Police were called by Whitehall Police to check on the location of a missing person. Upon arrival at the location, officers discovered a victim who was later pronounced dead at scene.

This is the 144th homicide in Columbus for calendar year 2020.

