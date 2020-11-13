Murder charges filed on at-large suspect Da’Juan Jones

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police filed murder charges on Da’Juan Jones, 28, after a man was discovered dead.

The body of Thomas Kelvin, 58, was found at 3:51 a.m. on November 13 by Columbus police officers during a search for a missing person requested by Whitehall Police.

According to a media release, the officers discovered Kelvin at 5729 High Rock Drive near Westerville, where medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Columbus police said that murder charges have been filed against Da’Juan Jones who has a warrant out for his arrest.

Any person with information about Jones can call 614-645-4730 or 614-645-4624.