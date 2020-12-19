Muralist creates artwork for Ronald McDonald House Charities in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Muralist Hakim Callwood was hired by the Columbus Crew SC and MLS Works to paint a wall at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

The 27-year-old muralist enjoys painting for a living but sees it as more than a job. He paints with a purpose.

“The goal of the art I do is to uplift. I want you to feel some joy when you see my work,” Hakim said.

Hakim has had a busy year despite gathering restrictions due to COVID-19. The mural for Ronald McDonald is one of many artworks he has completed this year.

Artwork by Hakim, painted the summer of 2020.

Although 2020 was successful for him, he knows it was hard on others. He says growing up, he was the odd man out and he learned to cope with it. So when the pandemic came, he wanted to help others through his artwork.

“In my head, I’m like how can I help people cope with what I’ve gone through. The ways I wish somebody would help me cope and the ways people did help me. I was trying to put that back out into the world, ” said Hakim.

More artwork by Hakim Callwood, painted the summer of 2020.

Hakim didn’t finish the painting alone though, he asked William Alls, a longtime friend, to help.

William is 28 years old and studies business administration at Clark State Community College. He says working with Hakim is a great experience and he’s glad to have contributed.

“He got that artistic eye. He might have a picture in his head and he might tell you. And then the exact picture he’s describing, he will come out with it. He’s phenomenal,” says Alls.

The Ronald McDonald House is located at 711 E. Livingston Ave., across the street from the Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The mural can be seen there.