(WCMH) — Twitter faced technical issues Monday, with users unable to access many of its features for about an hour.

The errors included users being given an error when clicking links. Photos and videos were also not showing up, with an error message when clicked. These issues are being seen on desktop and mobile. The issues resolved about 12:45 p.m.

The website TweetDeck, which auto refreshes tweets with visibility of lists and is commonly used in a variety of business, was down, too. NBC4 saw TweetDeck go down about noon with a message every refresh reading, “your current API [application programming interface] plan does not include access to this endpoint.”

In February, Twitter announced it would be shutting down free access to its basic API and potentially charge $100 a month for it in the future. Those changes have not been implemented.

Phrases like “Twitter API” and “Images” were trending on the platform.