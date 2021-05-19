Multiple suspects charged in New Albany High School threats, racial graffiti case

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of New Albany announced Wednesday that multiple suspects have been charged in a recent incident at New Albany High School related to threats of violence and racially derogatory graffiti at the school.

The New Albany Police Department charged the suspects Monday with criminal mischief and obstructing official business, both misdemeanors, but more charges are possible, the city posted to Facebook.

According to the city’s post, all the suspects had the opportunity to admit they were involved in the incident, at which point, they would be referred by police to a diversion program and avoid criminal prosecution. However, none of the suspects chose to do so.

“Threats of violence and racism are unacceptable and contrary to our community values, making it necessary to deal with this incident firmly,” the city posted.