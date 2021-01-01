Multiple people injured in separate overnight shootings throughout Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus were called to several separate shootings overnight, that left multiple people injured.  

At about 10:53 p.m., Thursday, police were called to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after a report of a walk-in shooting victim.  

Police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle with two other people, when they were shot at by occupants in a Nissan Ultima.  

The victim was shot multiple times, and was listed in critical but stable condition.  

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the report of a shooting in the area of Linwood and Fair avenues.  

A victim from that shooting was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. 

At about 12:30 a.m., Friday, a drive-by shooting was reported near E. 17th Avenue and N. 4th Street. One person was shot in the foot and taken to an area hospital in stable condition. 

Then around 2 a.m., police say a person was injured in an accidental shooting in the area of Deshler Avenue and Penfield Road. No one was transported.

All the shootings remain under investigation, according to police. 

