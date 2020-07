COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Multiple people were injured after a shooting near E 4th Ave. and Summit St. in the Italian Village in Columbus.

At 8:40 p.m., Columbus Police officers were called to the area on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

No suspect information is available at this time. Officers are on the scene investigating.