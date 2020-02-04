2 people injured after explosion, fire in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters are responding to an explosion and fire at a residence in Hamilton Township.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, firefighters responded to an explosion and a fire in the are of Scarlett Lane at about 6:42am, Tuesday.

Firefighters say two people were injured and have been transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.



















Surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the explosion, but said there was no previous report of gas odor in the area.

