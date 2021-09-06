Multiple overnight shootings leave three injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating several overnight shootings that left multiple people injured.

The first shooting happened in north Columbus in the 2000 block of Fitzroy, where a 29-year-old man was found shot several times outside a residence in the area. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

The second shooting occurred in the Short North District, near N. High Street and E. 2nd Avenue. According to police, one person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police investigate a shooting near N. High Street and E. 2nd Avenue

The third shooting happened near a gas station along 5th Avenue. Police say a female was shot and transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

A female shot near a gas station along 5th Avenue was hopistalized in stable condition

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.