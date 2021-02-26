Multiple houses catch fire near Hoover Reservoir

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters worked to contain a fire that spread to multiple homes near Hoover Reservoir.

Around 4 a.m., Friday, firefighters were called to the 6400 block of Blackwood Drive after several structures were reported on fire.

Firefighters say at least two vacant homes were destroyed, and a third home was damaged by fire. The homes were under construction and unoccupied, according to firefighters.

No injuries have been reported, and firefighters have not released information on what may have caused the fire.