COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say 12 people were hospitalized after multiple crashes on SR-161 near Little Turtle Way.

Columbus police say three crashes involving five vehicles were reported on SR-161 eastbound near Little Turtle Way around 7:30, Monday morning.

According to police, 12 people were taken to area hospitals, but none of the injuries appeared to be serious.

SR-161 eastbound was closed in the area, while crews worked to clean up the crashes, but it has since reopened.