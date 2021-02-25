Multiple counties move to orange, most of central Ohio stays red in latest advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Multiple counties in Ohio have been downgraded to orange (level 2) in the latest coronavirus advisory map, while most of central Ohio stayed red (level 3). 

 The following counties are orange in this week’s map: 

  • Gallia 
  • Hocking 
  • Holmes 
  • Mercer 
  • Monroe 
  • Shelby 
  • Vinton 
  • Williams 

Also, Holmes, Mercer, Shelby and Williams counties were all removed from the high incidence list under CDC guidelines.  Vinton County was removed from high incidence in the Feb. 18 map.

The rest of Ohio remains red.

