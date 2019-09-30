Multiple complaints made to Columbus about dangerous road before little girl’s death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than a dozen complaints have been made to the City of Columbus regarding McNaughten Road.

This is the same road where 11-year-old Lizzie Robertson Rutland was killed by two drivers while walking to her bus stop Sept. 18.

Within the past five years, the city has received 15 complaints for McNaughten Road between Broad Street and Livingston Avenue.

Elijah Kleman is one of several neighbors who have called the city about road concerns.

“There’s no safe place to walk, no place to catch a bus. It’s incredibly dangerous,” Kleman said.

Kevin Wright also reached out to the city and believes Lizzie’s death should be a wakeup call.

“Especially when a little girl dies, that’s too many. I’m surprised there hasn’t been more,” Wright said.

After her death, NBC4 reached out to the city and was told that McNaughten Road between Main and Broad Streets ranks 24th on the lists of streets for potential sidewalk installation.

It would cost the city $7 million and as of right now, funding hasn’t been earmarked for a project along that stretch.

“I think it should be a priority. It’s a busy street between two major streets,” Kleman said.

Since 2014, the city has been called seven times about adding sidewalks, twice about putting in traffic signals, three times about speeding in a school zone, twice about speeding in a residential area, and once for a crosswalk.

Lizzie’s family said if the city knew the area has been an issue since 2014, something needs to be done.

The city issued the following statement:

“This was a heartbreaking incident, and the area remains a priority for sidewalks. We will review the findings of the multi-department Fatality Review Board’s investigation when it is complete to determine other potential safety measures.”

Neighbors said they want to see a change soon.

“Build sidewalks, crosswalks, better lighting even, to make it safe for the kids and people who use the street,” Kleman said.