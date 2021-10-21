COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Drug Enforcement Administration will be hosting a National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.

According to the DEA, the event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Several law enforcement agencies in central Ohio are taking part in the take back, including the Columbus Division of Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Click here to find a drug take back site near you.