Multiple Central Ohio counties under Snow Emergency Levels

Live Now
Kristine Varkony is tracking weather and road conditions around Central Ohio
1  of  145
Closings and Delays
Ada Ex. Village School District Adena Local Schools Amanda Clearcreek Loc Schools Athens City Schools Athens County Benjamin-Logan Local Berne Union Schools Big Walnut Local Schools Bishop Flaget School Blessed Sacrament School Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist. Buckeye Central Local Schools Buckeye Valley Schools Bucyrus City Schools Canal Winchester Local Schools Cardington Local Schools Centerburg Local Schools Chillicothe City Schools Christian Star Academy Circleville City Schools Clear Fork Local Colonel Crawford School Columbus Jewish Day School Coshocton Career Center Coshocton City Schools Coshocton County Crooksville Exempted Village Schl Danville School District David Lutheran Pre School Delaware Area Career Center Delaware City Schools Eagle Wings Academy East Guernsey Local Schools East Knox School District East Muskingum Schools Eastland Career Center Fairbanks Local School District Fairfield Career Center Fairfield Christian Academy Fairfield County Fairfield Ctr for Disabilities & CP Fairfield Union Local Schools Faith Lutheran Christian Preschool For Kids Day Care Forest Rose School Foxfire Community Schools Fredericktown School District Gahanna-Jefferson City Schools Gallia County Genoa Christian Academy Granville Christian Academy Granville Exempted Village Schools Groveport Comm. School Guernsey County Hamilton Local Schools Hardin Northern Local District Heath City Schools Highland Local Schools Hocking County Hocking Valley Industries Horizon Science Academy E.S. Horizon Science Academy Primary School Indian Lake Local School Distr Jackson County Jefferson Local Schools Johnstown Monroe Local District Jonathan Alder Schools Knox County Career Center Lakewood Local Schools Lancaster City Schools Liberty Union-Thurston Local Schools Licking County Christian Academy Licking Heights Local Schools Licking Valley Local Logan Elm School District Logan Hocking Local Schools London City Schools Madison Christian School Madison Plains Local Marion Tri-River Career Center Marysville Ex Village Schools Mechanicsburg Ex. Village Schools Messiah Christian School Miami Trace Local Schools Mid-East CTC-Buffalo Campus Mid-East CTC-Zanesville Campus Morgan County Morgan Local Schools Mt. Gilead Ex Village Schools Mt. Vernon City Schools Muskingum County Nelsonville-York City Schools New Albany Plain Local Schools New Lexington City Schools Newark Catholic High School Newark City Schools North Fork Local North Union School Dist Northern Local Schools Northmor Local Schools Northridge Local Schools Oakstone Community School Olentangy Local Schools Par Excellence Academy Perry County Perry County Senior Center Pickaway Ross Voc Center Pickerington Local Schools Pike County Pioneer Center Redeemer Lutheran Preschool Reynoldsburg City Schools Ridgemont Local Schools Ridgewood Local Schools River Valley Local Schools River View Local Schools Riverdale Local Schools Rolling Hills Local Schools Ross Co Christian Academy Southeastern Local School District Southern Local Schools Southwest Licking Schools St Edwards Preschool-Granville St. Frances de Sales Elementary St. Mary School St. Matthew School St. Vincent de Paul School Station Break Senior Cntr Teays Valley Local Schools The Learning Spectrum - Johnstown Tolles Career & Technical Center Tri-County Career Center Triad Local Schools Union Scioto Local Urbana City Schools Vinton Co. Local Schools Vinton County Walnut Township Local Schools Wellston City Schools West Liberty-Salem Local Schools Westfall Schools Whitehall City Schools Worthington Christian Schools Zane Trace Local Zanesville City Schools

Multiple Central Ohio counties under Snow Emergency Levels

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Multiple central Ohio counties have issued level 1 Snow Emergencies.

Athens, Coshocton, Fairfield, Guernsey, Hocking, Jackson, Morgan, Muskingum, Perry, Pike and Vinton counties are all under a Level 1 Snow Emergency.

Gallia County is under a Level 2 Snow Emergency.

Winter Weather Advisory continues for Central Ohio

LEVEL 1:
Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2:
Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3:
All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools