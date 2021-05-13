Multiple central Ohio counties move from red to orange in latest coronavirus advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several counties in central have dropped from red (level 3) to orange (level 2) in Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map.

Delaware, Pickaway and Union counties all dropped to orange in the new map. While Jackson, Perry and Pike counties dropped from orange to yellow (level 1).

Franklin, Fairfield, Madison and Marion counties all remain red.

There are a total of 27 red counties reported, 54 orange, and seven yellows.

This is the fewest amount of red counties since the October 8, 2020 map was released.

During his Thursday briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also announced that 49 of the state’s 88 counties are no longer considered high incidence under the CDC’s guidelines.

Counties ranked by highest occurrence pic.twitter.com/VR8BidsnPa — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 13, 2021

On Wednesday, DeWine announced Ohio would be dropping most health orders in the state on June 2.