Multiple cars broken into in Sunbury neighborhoods

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Dozens of cars were broken into in multiple neighborhoods in Sunbury early Monday morning.

At least two cars were stolen and police said both were recovered in Columbus.

Home surveillance video shows at least seven people running from house to house in a Sunbury neighborhood.

Police said at least 40 cars were broken into.

“Definitely not what you want to wake up to on Labor Day,” victim Chris Stupski said.

Stupski’s car was one of the cars that was stolen.

“I was in complete shock. Never in a million years you think something would happen to you,” Stupski said.

After calling the police, he said he walked around the neighborhood and ended up finding some of his family’s things that the thieves ditched.

“We found her purse, we found a few credit cards and another purse, we found stuff everywhere,” Stupski said.

Several other neighbors said their cars were also broken into.

“We lost all our gift cards we had in there for our trips,” victim Jack Williams said.

Williams said at least $500 worth of gift cards were taken.

“We worked for our money and whoever this was last night didn’t work very hard,” Williams said.

According to home surveillance video, this all happened around 1 a.m.

“It’s definitely scary. I hope that’s not a trend around here,” Stupski said.

Neighbors said they believe the suspects were in the area before and this was planned.

“We think we were targeted, being a new neighborhood with as many construction crews come in and out every day,” Stupski said. “We don’t know if it has to do with people going in and out.”

Stupski said police were able to track his car by using OnStar. However, both of his children’s car seats were taken.

“I feel very violated, I think driving that car isn’t going to be the same for me,” Stupski said.

After a long day of working with police, neighbors said they want these suspects caught.

“I don’t think it’s right by any standards, values, morals; it’s just wrong,” Williams said.

Police said they are currently reviewing surveillance video.

At this time, no arrests have been made.