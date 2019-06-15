MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals’ top 4 most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio, June 15, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – United States Marshals Service has announced a new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio.

The charges for these four fugitives include robbery, endangering children and rape . The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Nina Straty

Nina Straty is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for endangering children. She is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds. She is also a white female with brown eyes and brown hair

George Allbaugh

George Allbaugh is wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for Robbery. He is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He is a white male with brown eyes and black hair.

Jaime Storts

Jaime Storts is wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for aggravated robbery. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds. She is a white female with blue eyes and brown hair.