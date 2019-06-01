MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals’ top 4 most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include aggravated vehicular assault, possession of drugs, and assault. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Shawn Mapp

Shawn Mapp is wanted for Assault by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He is described as a black male, 5’07” and 156 pounds with brown eyes.

Najee Torrence

Najee Torrence is wanted for by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated vehicular assault. He is described as a black male with brown eyes and brown hair. He also is 6’06” and weighs 180 pounds