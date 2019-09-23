MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted for Sept. 22

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include assault, parole violations, and kidnapping. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Christopher Pierce

Male, White
5’05” and 145 lbs
Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violations-Aggravated Assault

Janika Johnson

Female, Black
5’05” and 140 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violations

Dennis Anuszewski

Male, White
5’10” and 210 lbs
Brown Hair, Blue Eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violations

Shane Fick

Male, White
6’03” and 240 lbs
Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Kidnapping, Felonious Assault and Domestic Violence

The USMS is asking anyone with information regarding the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools