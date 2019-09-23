MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted for Sept. 22

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include assault, parole violations, and kidnapping. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Christopher Pierce

Male, White

5’05” and 145 lbs

Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violations-Aggravated Assault



Janika Johnson

Female, Black

5’05” and 140 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Supervised Release Violations

Dennis Anuszewski

Male, White

5’10” and 210 lbs

Brown Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Supervised Release Violations

Shane Fick

Male, White

6’03” and 240 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Kidnapping, Felonious Assault and Domestic Violence

