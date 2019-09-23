MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted for Sept. 22

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.
The charges for these four fugitives include assault, parole violations, and kidnapping. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
Christopher Pierce
Male, White
5’05” and 145 lbs
Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violations-Aggravated Assault
Janika Johnson
Female, Black
5’05” and 140 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violations
Dennis Anuszewski
Male, White
5’10” and 210 lbs
Brown Hair, Blue Eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violations
Shane Fick
Male, White
6’03” and 240 lbs
Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Kidnapping, Felonious Assault and Domestic Violence
