MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted for Oct. 6

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.
The charges for these four fugitives include drug possession, aggravated robbery, and parole violations. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
SEAN BISHOP
Male, Black
5’11” and 219 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
Issuing Agency: Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office
PATRICK CHANDLER
Male, Black
5’09” and 205 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Possession of Dangerous Drugs
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
CIERA SPROUSE
Female, White
5’06” and 190 lbs
Brown Hair, Green Eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violation- Burglary
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority
GERARD JAMES
Male, Black
5’09” and 157 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violation-Unlawful Sexual Misconduct with a Minor
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority