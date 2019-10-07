MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted for Oct. 6

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include drug possession, aggravated robbery, and parole violations. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

SEAN BISHOP

Male, Black

5’11” and 219 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery

Issuing Agency: Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office

PATRICK CHANDLER

Male, Black

5’09” and 205 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Dangerous Drugs

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

CIERA SPROUSE

Female, White

5’06” and 190 lbs

Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation- Burglary

Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority

GERARD JAMES

Male, Black

5’09” and 157 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation-Unlawful Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority