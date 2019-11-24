MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted for Nov. 24

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include drug trafficking, probation violations involving a weapons offense, and child neglect. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Denard Nelson

Male, Black
5’11” and 165 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violations
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

David Seymour

Male, White
5’11” and 155 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Probation Violations-Weapon Offense
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Rodney Mangham

Male, Black
6’00” and 200 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Child Neglect
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Whiteside

Male, Black
5’10” and 210 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Trafficking Drugs
Issuing Agency: Westerville Police Department

