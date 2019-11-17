MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals 4 most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include burglary-related parole violations and escape. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

James Campbell

Male, White

6’00” and 200 lbs

Brown Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Escape

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Tony Dobson

Male, Black

5’05” and 155 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Supervised Release Violations

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Eugina Canter

Female, White

5’07” and 180 lbs

Brown Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Probation Violations-Burglary

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Dale Pine Jr.

Male, White

5’09” and 200 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Probation Violations-Burglary

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office