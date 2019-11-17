MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals 4 most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

Live Now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include burglary-related parole violations and escape. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

James Campbell

Male, White
6’00” and 200 lbs
Brown Hair, Blue Eyes
Wanted for: Escape
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Tony Dobson

Male, Black
5’05” and 155 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violations
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Eugina Canter

Female, White
5’07” and 180 lbs
Brown Hair, Blue Eyes
Wanted for: Probation Violations-Burglary
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Dale Pine Jr.

Male, White
5’09” and 200 lbs
Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Probation Violations-Burglary
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

