MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted for Nov. 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include sexual assault-related parole violation, drug possession, and failure to register as a sex offender. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Kelly Griffith

Male, White

5’09” and 160 lbs

Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violations- Sexual Assault

Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Tiara Williams

Female, White

5’10” and 170 lbs

Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Drugs/Weapon Offense

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Shon Gardner

Male, Black

6’01” and 172 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Weapon Offense/Obstruction/Tampering with Evidence

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Stefan Bennett

Male, Black

5’10” and 220 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office