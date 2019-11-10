MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted for Nov. 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.
The charges for these four fugitives include sexual assault-related parole violation, drug possession, and failure to register as a sex offender. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
Kelly Griffith
Male, White
5’09” and 160 lbs
Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violations- Sexual Assault
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Tiara Williams
Female, White
5’10” and 170 lbs
Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
Wanted for: Possession of Drugs/Weapon Offense
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Shon Gardner
Male, Black
6’01” and 172 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Weapon Offense/Obstruction/Tampering with Evidence
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Stefan Bennett
Male, Black
5’10” and 220 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office