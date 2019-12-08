MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted for Dec. 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include human trafficking, failure to register as a sex offender, and escape. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Michael Oliver

Male, White

6’04” and 171 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Lamonte Rayford

Male, Black

5’09” and 230 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Human Trafficking

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Kenneth Taylor

Male, White

5’10” and 160 lbs

Gray Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Escape, Tampering with Evidence and Vandalism

Issuing Agency: Hocking County Sheriff’s Office

Bill Bartley

Male, White

5’09” and 190 lbs

Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation-Robbery

Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority