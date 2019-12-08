MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted for Dec. 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.
The charges for these four fugitives include human trafficking, failure to register as a sex offender, and escape. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
Michael Oliver
Male, White
6’04” and 171 lbs
Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Lamonte Rayford
Male, Black
5’09” and 230 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Human Trafficking
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Kenneth Taylor
Male, White
5’10” and 160 lbs
Gray Hair, Blue Eyes
Wanted for: Escape, Tampering with Evidence and Vandalism
Issuing Agency: Hocking County Sheriff’s Office
Bill Bartley
Male, White
5’09” and 190 lbs
Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violation-Robbery
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority