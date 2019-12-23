MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted for Dec. 22

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include parole violation, drug charges, and failure to register as a sex offender. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Kristian Ziliox

Male, white

5’11” and 150 lbs

Blonde Hair (could be brown now), blue Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation (Burglary)

Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Also wanted for: (2) counts of Delivery/Manufacture of a Controlled Substance

Issuing Agency: 27th Judicial Circuit, Oceana County, Michigan

Mamoudou Kane

Male, black

5’11” and 145 lbs

Black hair, blue eyes

Wanted for: Drugs

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Blake

Male, white

5’11” and 160 lbs

Brown hair, hazel eyes

Wanted for: Drugs

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Rodney Henderson

Male, black

5’11” and 147 lbs.

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation (Gross Sexual Imposition)

Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Also Wanted for: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office