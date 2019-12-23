MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted for Dec. 22

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.
The charges for these four fugitives include parole violation, drug charges, and failure to register as a sex offender. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
Kristian Ziliox
Male, white
5’11” and 150 lbs
Blonde Hair (could be brown now), blue Eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violation (Burglary)
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Also wanted for: (2) counts of Delivery/Manufacture of a Controlled Substance
Issuing Agency: 27th Judicial Circuit, Oceana County, Michigan
Mamoudou Kane
Male, black
5’11” and 145 lbs
Black hair, blue eyes
Wanted for: Drugs
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Blake
Male, white
5’11” and 160 lbs
Brown hair, hazel eyes
Wanted for: Drugs
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Rodney Henderson
Male, black
5’11” and 147 lbs.
Black hair, brown eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violation (Gross Sexual Imposition)
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Also Wanted for: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office