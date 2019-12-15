MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted for Dec. 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.
The charges for these four fugitives include theft of a firearm, receiving stolen property, and robbery. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
Kenneth Masters
Male, White
5’07” and 160 lbs
Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes
Wanted for: Receiving Stolen Property
Issuing Agency: Circleville Police Department
Jonathan Jones
Male, Black
5’06” and 160 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Theft of Firearm
Issuing Agency: Knox County Sheriff’s Office
Samuel Collins
Male, White
5’10” and 220 lbs
Bald Hair, Blue Eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violation-Burglary
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Bikash Bhujel
Male, Asian
5’03” and 130 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Robbery
Issuing Agency: Reynoldsburg Police Department