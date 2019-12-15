MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted for Dec. 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include theft of a firearm, receiving stolen property, and robbery. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Kenneth Masters

Male, White

5’07” and 160 lbs

Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Receiving Stolen Property

Issuing Agency: Circleville Police Department

Jonathan Jones

Male, Black

5’06” and 160 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Firearm

Issuing Agency: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Samuel Collins

Male, White

5’10” and 220 lbs

Bald Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation-Burglary

Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Bikash Bhujel

Male, Asian

5’03” and 130 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Robbery

Issuing Agency: Reynoldsburg Police Department