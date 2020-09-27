MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Sept. 27

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.
The charges for these four fugitives include drug possession and parole violations. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
Kelly Longstreth
Female, White
5’0.” and 125 lbs
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Dangerous Drugs
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Jennifer Barrett
Female, White
5’02” and 115 lbs
Red hair, Green eyes
Wanted for: Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Terry Bragg
Male, White
5’09” and 186 lbs
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Probation Violation (Original: Burglary)
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Lamontez Omar Jones, AKA Shiyone Omar-Owens Jones
Male, Black
6’03” and 230 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Pretrial Release Violation (Original charge: Possession of Weapon)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service