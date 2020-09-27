MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Sept. 27

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include drug possession and parole violations. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Kelly Longstreth

Female, White

5’0.” and 125 lbs

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Dangerous Drugs

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Jennifer Barrett

Female, White

5’02” and 115 lbs

Red hair, Green eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Terry Bragg

Male, White

5’09” and 186 lbs

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Probation Violation (Original: Burglary)

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Lamontez Omar Jones, AKA Shiyone Omar-Owens Jones

Male, Black

6’03” and 230 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Pretrial Release Violation (Original charge: Possession of Weapon)

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service