MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Oct. 18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include escape and parole violations. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Teresa Branson

Female, White

5’05” and 135 lbs

Brown hair, Blue eyes

Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original charge: Heroin Possession)

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Kadeem Smith

Male, Black

5’05” and 150 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Probation Violation (Original charges: Kidnapping an Adult, Weapon Offense)

Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Joshua Lee McMillen

Male, White

5’09” and 165 lbs.

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Escape

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service