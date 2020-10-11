MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Oct. 11

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include domestic violence and parole violations. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Teresa Branson

Female, White
5’05” and 135 lbs
Brown hair, Blue eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original charge: Heroin Possession)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Kadeem Smith

Male, Black
5’05” and 150 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Probation Violation (Original charges: Kidnapping an Adult, Weapon Offense)
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Thomas Elder

Male, White
5’09” and 160 lbs
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Domestic Violence, Assault
Issuing Agency: Columbus Police Department

Lamontez Omar Jones, AKA Shiyone Omar-Owens Jones

Male, Black
6’03” and 230 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Pretrial Release Violation (Original charge: Possession of Weapon)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

