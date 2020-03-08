MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for March 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.
The charges for these four fugitives include drug possession, witness tampering, and failure to register as a sex offender. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
Anita Hill
Female, White
5’05” and 130 lbs
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Possession of Drugs
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Kenneth White
Male, Black
5’11” and 200lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original: Felon in Possession)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service
Rondell Calloway
Male, Black
5’08” and 160 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Tampering with a Witness/Victim/Informant, False Imprisonment, Battery
Issuing Agency: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, FL
Joshua Scobbee
Male, White
5’11” and 235 lbs
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
Issuing Agency: Hocking County Sheriff’s Office