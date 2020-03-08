MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for March 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include drug possession, witness tampering, and failure to register as a sex offender. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Anita Hill

Female, White

5’05” and 130 lbs

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Drugs

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Kenneth White

Male, Black

5’11” and 200lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original: Felon in Possession)

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Rondell Calloway

Male, Black

5’08” and 160 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Tampering with a Witness/Victim/Informant, False Imprisonment, Battery

Issuing Agency: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, FL

Joshua Scobbee

Male, White

5’11” and 235 lbs

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Issuing Agency: Hocking County Sheriff’s Office