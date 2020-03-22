1  of  7
Closings and Delays
Calvary Lutheran Church-Chillicothe Greater Christ Temple Lithopolis United Methodist Church Maize Rd Baptist Church Peace UMC Refinery Church Worthington Presbyterian Church

MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for March 22

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include pretrial release violation in connection with bank robbery charges, felon in possession of a firearm, assault, and armed robbery. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Casandra Webb

Female, White
5’04” and 220 lbs
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Pretrial Release Violation (Original: Bank Robbery)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Andre Taylor

Male, Black
5’06” and 150 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original: Felon in Possession of a Firearm)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Lloyd Warren

Male, Black
5’11” and 195 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original: Felon in Possession of a Firearm)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Abdifatah Mohamed

Male, Black
6’01” and 220 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Warrant #1: Robbery with a Gun
Issuing Agency: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
Warrant #2: Assault
Issuing Agency: Columbus Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools