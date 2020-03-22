MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for March 22

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.
The charges for these four fugitives include pretrial release violation in connection with bank robbery charges, felon in possession of a firearm, assault, and armed robbery. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
Casandra Webb
Female, White
5’04” and 220 lbs
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Pretrial Release Violation (Original: Bank Robbery)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service
Andre Taylor
Male, Black
5’06” and 150 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original: Felon in Possession of a Firearm)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service
Lloyd Warren
Male, Black
5’11” and 195 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original: Felon in Possession of a Firearm)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service
Abdifatah Mohamed
Male, Black
6’01” and 220 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Warrant #1: Robbery with a Gun
Issuing Agency: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
Warrant #2: Assault
Issuing Agency: Columbus Police Department