MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for March 22

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include pretrial release violation in connection with bank robbery charges, felon in possession of a firearm, assault, and armed robbery. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Casandra Webb

Female, White

5’04” and 220 lbs

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Pretrial Release Violation (Original: Bank Robbery)

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Andre Taylor

Male, Black

5’06” and 150 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original: Felon in Possession of a Firearm)

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Lloyd Warren

Male, Black

5’11” and 195 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original: Felon in Possession of a Firearm)

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Abdifatah Mohamed

Male, Black

6’01” and 220 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Warrant #1: Robbery with a Gun

Issuing Agency: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Warrant #2: Assault

Issuing Agency: Columbus Police Department