MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for March 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include parole violations for dangerous drugs and assault. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Amber Hutchinson

Female, White

5’06” and 130 lbs

Blonde hair, Green eyes

Warrant #1: Trafficking in Drugs

Issuing Agency: Hocking County Sheriff’s Office

Warrant #2: Probation Violation (Original: Dangerous Drugs)

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Roman Brown

Male, Black

5’06” and 180 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Probation Violation (Original: Assault)

Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Jenny Conaway

Female, White

5’05” and 130 lbs

Blonde hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Dangerous Drugs

Issuing Agency: Magistrate Court of Ohio, State of West Virginia

Brandon Wade

Male, Black

5’06” and 160 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Probation Violation (Original: Assault)

Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority