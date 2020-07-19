MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for July 19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include dangerous drugs and probation violations. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Sherry Hannah

Female, White

5’04” and 180 lbs

Red hair, Green eyes

Wanted for: Dangerous Drugs

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Mounts

Male, White

6’00” and 160 lbs

Brown hair, Hazel eyes

Wanted for: Probation Violation (Original: Robbery)

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Gabe Gillian

Male, White

6’04” and 238 lbs

Bald, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Probation Violation (Original: Robbery)

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Sergio Cisneros-Ortiz

Male, Hispanic

5’05” and 180 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original charge: Illegal Re-Entry)

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service