MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Jan. 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include failure to register as a sex offender, burglary, and drugs. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Robert Humphrey

Male, White

5’11” and 185 lbs

Brown hair, Hazel eyes

Wanted for: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

John Mohler

Male, White

5’11” and 180 lbs

Brown hair, Blue eyes

Wanted for: Drugs (Fentanyl Related Compound)

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

James Arrington

Male, White

6’0” and 260 lbs

Red hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Burglary

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Johnathon Gunter

Male, Black

5’08” and 198 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original: Possession With Intent to Distribute Drugs)

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service