MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Jan. 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include failure to register as a sex offender, burglary, and drugs. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Robert Humphrey

Male, White
5’11” and 185 lbs
Brown hair, Hazel eyes
Wanted for: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

John Mohler

Male, White
5’11” and 180 lbs
Brown hair, Blue eyes
Wanted for: Drugs (Fentanyl Related Compound)
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

James Arrington

Male, White
6’0” and 260 lbs
Red hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Burglary
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Johnathon Gunter

Male, Black
5’08” and 198 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original: Possession With Intent to Distribute Drugs)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

