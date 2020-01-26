MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Jan. 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include parole violations related to weapon charges, burglary, and drug possession. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Roger James

Male, Black

5’05” and 160 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original charge: Weapon Possession)

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Justina Gaines

Female, White

5’01” and 120 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation (Original charge: Dangerous Drugs)

Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Gretchen Gavarkavich

Female, White

5’07” and 165 lbs

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation (Original charge: Burglary)

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Janay Glanton

Female, Black

5’00” and 145 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Probation Violation (Dangerous Drugs)

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office