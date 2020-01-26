MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Jan. 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.
The charges for these four fugitives include parole violations related to weapon charges, burglary, and drug possession. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
Roger James
Male, Black
5’05” and 160 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original charge: Weapon Possession)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service
Justina Gaines
Female, White
5’01” and 120 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violation (Original charge: Dangerous Drugs)
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Gretchen Gavarkavich
Female, White
5’07” and 165 lbs
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Parole Violation (Original charge: Burglary)
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Janay Glanton
Female, Black
5’00” and 145 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Probation Violation (Dangerous Drugs)
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office