MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Jan. 19



COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include pretrial release violation in connection with bank robbery charges, extortion, and parole violations. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Casandra Webb

Female, White
5’04” and 220 lbs
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Pretrial Release Violation (Original charge: Bank Robbery)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Jonathan Gunter

Male, Black
5’08” and 198 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Ty Pitts

Male, Black
5’08” and 129 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Extortion, Pandering, (2) counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to a Juvenile
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Biggs

Male, White
5’10” and 210 lbs
Brown hair, Blue eyes
Warrant #1: Parole Violation (Original charge: Escape, Gross Sexual Imposition)
Issuing Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Warrant #2: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

