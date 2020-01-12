MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Jan. 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.
The charges for these four fugitives include aggravated drug possession, supervised release violation, and pretrial release violation. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
MYRANDA NENOFF
Female, White
5’00” and 125 lbs
Brown hair, Green eyes
Wanted for: Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
MONICA THORPE
Female, White
5’00” and 120 lbs
Red hair, Blue eyes
Wanted for: Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
DENARD NELSON
Male, Black
5’11” and 165 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original charge: ID Theft)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service
JOSE AQUINO-GARCIA
Male, Hispanic
6’01” and 143 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Pretrial Release Violations (Original charge: Fraud)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service