MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Jan. 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include aggravated drug possession, supervised release violation, and pretrial release violation. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

MYRANDA NENOFF

Female, White

5’00” and 125 lbs

Brown hair, Green eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

MONICA THORPE

Female, White

5’00” and 120 lbs

Red hair, Blue eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

DENARD NELSON

Male, Black

5’11” and 165 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original charge: ID Theft)

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

JOSE AQUINO-GARCIA

Male, Hispanic

6’01” and 143 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Pretrial Release Violations (Original charge: Fraud)

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service