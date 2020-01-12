Live Now
Tracking winter thunderstorms

MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Jan. 12

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include aggravated drug possession, supervised release violation, and pretrial release violation. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

MYRANDA NENOFF

Female, White
5’00” and 125 lbs
Brown hair, Green eyes
Wanted for: Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

MONICA THORPE

Female, White
5’00” and 120 lbs
Red hair, Blue eyes
Wanted for: Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

DENARD NELSON

Male, Black
5’11” and 165 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original charge: ID Theft)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

JOSE AQUINO-GARCIA

Male, Hispanic
6’01” and 143 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Pretrial Release Violations (Original charge: Fraud)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools