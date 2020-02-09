MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Feb. 9

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include weapons violations, drug trafficking and possession, and burglary. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Jessica Tomak

Female, White
5’05” and 150 lbs
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Carrying Prohibited Weapon
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Morton

Male, Black
5’09” and 180 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Warrant #1: 5 counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Issuing Agency: Knox County Sheriff’s Office
Warrant #2: Heroin Possession
Issuing Agency: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Anita Hill

Female, White
5’05” and 130 lbs
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: 4 counts of Possession of Drugs
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Mizelle

Male, Black
6’0” and 160 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Burglary
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

