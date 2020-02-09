MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for Feb. 9

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include weapons violations, drug trafficking and possession, and burglary. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Jessica Tomak

Female, White

5’05” and 150 lbs

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Carrying Prohibited Weapon

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Morton

Male, Black

5’09” and 180 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Warrant #1: 5 counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Issuing Agency: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Warrant #2: Heroin Possession

Issuing Agency: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Anita Hill

Female, White

5’05” and 130 lbs

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: 4 counts of Possession of Drugs

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Mizelle

Male, Black

6’0” and 160 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Burglary

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office